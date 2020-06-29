New
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Canon EOS 77D 24.2MP DSLR Camera w/ 18-135mm Lens & Accessory Kit
$799 $1,399
free shipping

That's $600 off list and includes more accessories than our December mention at the same price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Canon EOS 77D DSLR Camera body
  • EF-S 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 IS USM Lens
  • SanDisk Extreme 32GB Class 10 SD Card
  • camera bag
  • Skylum Luminar 4 photo editing software
  • Model: 1892C002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/29/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Digital SLR Cameras B&H Photo Video Canon Inc.
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Expired Offers

expired
B&H Photo Video · 6 mos ago
Canon EOS 77D 24.2MP DSLR Camera w/ Canon EF-S 18-135mm USM Lens
$799 $1,399
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 3" touchscreen LCD
  • 45-point all cross-type AF system
  • dual-pixel CMOS AF
  • 1080p video recording at 60fps
  • WiFi, Bluetooth
  • SDXC card slot
  • USB
  • includes battery pack, charger, eyecup, body cap, and strap
  • Model: 1892C002
↑ less
Buy Now