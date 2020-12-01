New
Lowe's · 34 mins ago
Bosch 21-piece Gold Oxide Coated Twist Drill Bit Set
$10 $18
That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find by $17.

Features
  • bits 1/8" and larger
  • fit standard three-jaw drills
  • 135° split points on the tips
  • Model: GO21
