That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now at Lowe's
- bits 1/8" and larger
- fit standard three-jaw drills
- 135° split points on the tips
- Model: GO21
-
Published 34 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
It's $4 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 10x life over standard impact bits
- Model: ITT25215
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- high-visibility sleeve w/ laser-etched markings
- Model: ITBHQC201
These start at $8 via third party sellers. Buy Now at Amazon
- xtended torsion zone
- impact rated
- high visibility sleeves
- single sided
- Model: ITPH2205
That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extended torsion zone
- Model: ITPH2215
That's $9 under what you'd pay for just the adapter elsewhere. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Note: Stock is limited and varies by ZIP Code.
- precision-machined bit tips
- compatible with most impact drivers and drill/drivers
- Model: DWAMF35RA
Save on string trimmers, chainsaws, sweepers, blowers, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
It's a huge savings of $700 under list price and the first time we've seen this deal. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Compact
- Keyless Chuck
- LED Light
- Variable Speed
- Model: PCK850KN
There are 38,000 items on offer here, across categories like appliances, electronics, holiday decor, power tools, and more. Many items are also eligible for other offers, which are marked below the item. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup, or pad your order to over $45, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
The more you spend, the more you'll save in this sale, as detailed below. Shop Now at Lowe's
- You can save
- $300 on orders of $1,999 to $2,498
- $350 on $2,499 to $2,998
- $400 on $2,999 to $3,498
- $450 on $3,499 to $3,998
- $500 on $3,999 to $4,998
- $600 on $4,999 to $5,998
- $700 when you spend $5,999 or more
- Discount will be applied proportionally across all eligible items.
- Pictured is the Frigidaire 30" Smooth Surface 5 Elements 5-cubic foot Self-Cleaning Freestanding Electric Range for $799 ($400 off).
- Most items bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to avoid the shipping fee.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
That's a savings of $30 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is in stock November 16, but can be ordered today at this price.
- accuracy of ±5/16" at 30-ft.
- includes flexible mounting device and 2 AA-batteries
- Model: GLL 30
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- See product description for tool compatibility.
- converts into circle guide for making arcs & circles up to 32" in diameter
- includes router guide, pivot plate, dust extraction hood, vacuum hose adapter, & attachment hardware
- Model: RA1054
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- backlit display
- measures distances up to 65-ft. to within 1/8"
- Model: GLM 20
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|44%
|--
|$10
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$10 (exp 1 day ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register