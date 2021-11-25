That's $4 less than Amazon and Home Depot's Black Friday prices. (Other stores charge around $100.) Buy Now at Lowe's
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1-handed loading 1/4" hex chuck accepts 1" bit tips
- 79 ft-lbs max torque
- 2 speed transmission
- LED lights
- belt hook
- Model: DCK211S2
- UPC: 999900024837, 885911204064, 088591120406, 885911343367, 880523383060
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- SB-1850BN brad nailer drives 18Ga brad nails from 5/8" to 2"
- SB-1664FN 16Ga finish nailer drives finish nails from 1-1/4" to 2-1/2"
- BTFP71875 crown stapler drives staples from 1/4" to 9/16"
- 1/4-inch x 15' PVC air hose includes fittings
- Model: BTFP3KIT
- UPC: 719918336957, 077914061175
That's $100 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 1/2" drill/driver
- brushless 1/4" impact driver
- brushless oscillating multi-tool
- brushless 5" random orbital sander
- LED flashlight
- charger & 2 batteries
- soft case
- Model: DCKSS521D2
It's the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- This price is for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- DCD771 Cordless Drill/Driver
- DCS885 Cordless Impact Driver
- DCS393 Cordless Circular Saw
- DCL040 LED Work Light
- Model: DCK466D2
- UPC: 885911696401
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on lighting starting from $2, decor from $3, smart home from $10, up to 40% off tools and accessories, up to $750 off appliances, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
Shop over 30 tools from top brands like DeWalt, Bosch, Craftsman, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- variety of 1" and 2" bits
- hard storage case
- Model: BDA91109
That's a $17 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
It's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- measures 6.5" x 4"
- one-touch pulse function
- cord storage
We're going to level with you...it's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- class 3R laser product
- 360° rotating wall attachment
- 2 extra large backlit bubble vials
- Model: BDL220S
