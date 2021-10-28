Apply coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" for a savings of $7 off list and the best price we could find by $4. Plus, it's the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Anker via eBay.
- PowerIQ 3.0
- compatible with many iPhones and Android phones, as well as the Nintendo Switch
- Model: A2616
Apply coupon code "Clock" for a savings of $4. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
- 30 days free return.
- Available in Silver or Black.
- Temperature display
- Daily or weekly alarms
- Adjustable brightness and sound
Apply coupon code "DNS028" for a savings of $13. That's $3 under our August mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at RAVPower
- six 2.0A to 2.4A charging ports
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- Model: RP-PC028
Apply coupon code "MINIMA" to get $5 under our mention from earlier this month and save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at aukeyplus.com
- PD port
- current, overheating, and overcharging protection
- Model: PA-Y20S
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "SAVINGSANKER" to take 15% off portable power banks, wall chargers, charging cables, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by ankerdirect via eBay.
- Pictured is the Anker 10,000mAh Slim Portable Power Bank for $18.69 after code (a $3 low).
Other third-party sellers charge at least $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- measures 3.15" x 1.65" x 1.18"
- 2 PowerIQ-enabled USB ports
- 2 AC outlets
- Model: A9221121
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qiet9808 via eBay.
- PowerIQ
- micro USB cable
- travel pouch
- Model: A1211
