$20 off list.
Sold by themaxmart via eBay.
- RJ-45 ethernet adapter
- Model: NP.CAB1A.026
Published 8 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
$2 more via other local retailers.
- high-speed data transfer rates of up to 1000 Mbps
- Gigabit port
- Saving mode
- Model: TL-PA7017 KIT
$14 low.
- dual high-gain antennas
- transfer speeds up to 1,267MBp/s
- Model: Archer T4U Plus
$5 off list price.
- Supports 10M/100M/1000M bandwidth
- Converting a USB 3.1 Type-C port to a RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port
- Compatible with Nintendo Switch
Coupon code "4CTT5GSY" saves you $9.
Sold by Weme via Amazon.
- transfers speeds of up to 5Gbps via a USB-C 3.0 port
- 12V2A power adapter and 4-pin power cable
- female SATA 7+15-pin port
- 3.5" male PATA port
- 2.5" male PATA port
best price we could find for a storm glass by $11.
Sold by Doublewinsells via eBay.
- weather forecast gadget
knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances
Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage.
Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Men's T-shirts start from $11.70, women's tees from $6.53, men's sneakers from $37.55, and women's from $32.85.
ASICS Tiger Men's GEL-Kayano 5 360 Shoes for $75.15 ($75 off).
best price we could find by $39.
- Type C Male USB 3.1
- HDMI Female
- Type A Female USB 3.0
- Type C Female USB 3.1
- Model: NP.CAB1A.020
best price we could find for a refurb by $144.
Sold by Acer via eBay.
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 10th-gen.Intel Core i5-10400F 2.90GHz Comet Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: N50-610-UR14
Clip the on page coupon for an extra $9 savings. That's $23 under our mention from two weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $3, and the best we've ever seen.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) maximum resolution @ 240 Hz
- NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible
- 1ms response time
- 2 HDMI inputs
- 1 USB 3.0 upstream
- 4x USB 3.0 downstream
- tilt & height adjustment
- Model: XB273 Gxbmiipprzx
You'll pay at least $478 for a new model elsewhere.
Sold by Acer via eBay.
This item is backed by a two-year warranty from Allstate.
- 9th-gen. Intel Core i5-9400 2.90GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 10
- Model: TC-866-UR11
