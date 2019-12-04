Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
TCL 6-Series 55" Roku Smart 4K HDR QLED UHD TV
$498 $799
free shipping

That's $91 under last week's mention (although that came with $127 credit), the best outright price we've seen, and a low by $111 today.

Update: The price has increased to $498. Buy Now at eBay

  • BuyDig via eBay
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Quantum Dot technology
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Roku TV
  • works with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI inputs; USB
  • Model: 55R625
  • Published 8 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
