New
Walmart · 19 mins ago
Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum
$240 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum for $239.99 with free shipping. That's $59 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 3-stage cleaning system
  • auto-adjust cleaning head
  • 7-day scheduling
  • charging dock
  • Model: 680
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners Walmart iRobot
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register