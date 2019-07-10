New
Walmart · 19 mins ago
$240 $299
free shipping
Walmart offers the Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum for $239.99 with free shipping. That's $59 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3-stage cleaning system
- auto-adjust cleaning head
- 7-day scheduling
- charging dock
- Model: 680
Details
Comments
Published 19 min ago
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Vacuum
$51
free shipping
Amazon offers the Eureka Power Plush Cordless 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum for $49.26 with free shipping. That's $68 under our mention from last August and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price today by $107.)
Update: The price has increased to $51.34. Buy Now
Features
- brush roll for carpets
- swivel steering
- weighs 5.5 lbs.
- Model: NEC122A
Amazon · 1 day ago
Dyson Tangle Free Turbine
$37 $69
free shipping
Amazon offers the Dyson Tangle Free Turbine for $39.68 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $29.
Update: The price has dropped to $36.58. Buy Now
Features
- compatible with all Dyson upright and canister vacuums from DC23 onward (except DC24 and cordless models)
- elliptical counter-rotating heads with integrated brushes
- articulating base plate
eBay · 1 day ago
Dyson at eBay
Extra 20% off
free shipping
Dyson via eBay takes an extra 20% off a selection of household appliances via coupon code "JOY4DYSON". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. $100 maximum discount.
- Max two redemptions per user.
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner
$30 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Bissell Steam Shot Hard Surface Cleaner in Light Green for $29.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- high-pressure, chemical-free steam cleaner
- 1000-watt power rating
- 20-foot cord
- includes accessory nozzle, extension hose, flat scraping tool, grout brush, fabric steamer, window squeegee, angle concentrator, and detail brush
- Model: 39N7A / 39N71
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 17 hrs ago
Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels
$40 $117
free shipping
Walmart offers the Razor Turbo Jetts Electric Heel Wheels for $39.93 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 80W motor
- speeds up to 10 mph
- 50mm urethane wheels with sealed bearings
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
