eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Netgear Orbi Tri-Band WiFi System
$149 $200
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $41 and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Newegg via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided, but there is a 30-day return policy.
  • Looking to learn more about Mesh WiFi systems? Check out our WiFi guides here, especially our Netgear Orbi guide.
Features
  • speeds up to 3Gb/s
  • six internal antennas
  • 710MHz quad-core processor
  • 512MB RAM and 4GB flash storage
  • four Gigabit Ethernet ports per device and one USB port per device
  • Model: RBK50100NAS
