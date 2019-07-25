New
eBay · 24 mins ago
KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker with Milk Frother
$200 $450
free shipping

KitchenAid via eBay offers its KitchenAid Nespresso Espresso Maker with Milk Frother in several colors (Candy Apple Red pictured) for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now

Features
  • easy loading capsule system
  • 6 preprogrammed brew strengths
  • 1.3L removable water tank
  • heats in under 30 seconds
  • includes 16 Nespresso capsules
  • Model: KES0504
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances eBay KitchenAid
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register