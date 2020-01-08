Open Offer in New Tab
Sears · 22 mins ago
Kenmore 18-Cu. Ft. Top-Freezer Refrigerator w/ Glass Shelves
$465 $500
free shipping

That's $185 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Sears

Tips
  • Coupon code "SAVE35OFF300" bags this price
Features
  • Adjustable shelves
  • Long-lasting LED lighting
  • Humidity-controlled crisper drawers
  • Gallon-size door bins
  • Model: 60512
  • Code "SAVE35OFF300"
