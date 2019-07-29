New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Great Value 60W Equivalent LED Bulbs 4-Pack
$5 $6
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Great Value 60-watt Equivalent LED Light Bulbs 4-Pack in Soft White for $4.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. At $1.24 per bulb, that's tied with our mention from four weeks ago, a buck off, and a great deal for 60-watt equivalent bulbs in general. Buy Now

Features
  • expected lifespan of up to nine years
  • Model: GVVLA6027ND4
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Light Bulbs Walmart Great Value
LED Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register