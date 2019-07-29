- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Great Value 60-watt Equivalent LED Light Bulbs 4-Pack in Soft White for $4.97. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. At $1.24 per bulb, that's tied with our mention from four weeks ago, a buck off, and a great deal for 60-watt equivalent bulbs in general. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 100-Watt LED Light Bulb 16-Pack in Daylight for $31.60. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts the price to $26.86. With free shipping, that is $16 off and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HuclUp via Amazon offers its HuclUp T8 4-Foot LED Shop Light Tube 4-Pack for $39.99. Coupon code "34DMFEZ7" cuts the price to $19.99. With free shipping, that's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 120-Watt Dimmable LED Light Bulb 6-Pack in Soft White for $28.86. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts the price to $24.53. With free shipping, that's $34 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics A19 60-watt Equivalent LED Light Bulb 6-Pack for $15.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" drops that to $13.59. With free shipping, that's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Meguiar's Dual Action Polishing Power System Tool for $33.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Steele Audio/Video Tower in Espresso for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $39 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
