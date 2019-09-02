Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Beurer Wireless Thermometer and Hygrometer in White for $14.16. Opt for in-store pickup at Walmart to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's about $2 under our mention from four days ago, a savings of $33 off list, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.74. Buy Now
Govee US via Amazon offers its Govee Bluetooth Thermometer / Hygrometer for $26.99. Coupon code "2KOZMC8H" drops the price to $18.89. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $6. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Blue Assorted or Black/Gray Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and half of what Amazon charges. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
