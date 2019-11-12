New
B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
Asus ZenBeam Go E1Z 150-Lumen DLP Pico Projector
$199 $269
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 150 lumens
  • 3500:1 dynamic contrast ratio
  • 854x480 native resolution
  • compatible with Windows, Android, and USB flash drives
  • Model: E1Z
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals DLP Projectors B&H Photo Video Asus
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register