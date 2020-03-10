Open Offer in New Tab
2 Elmer's Super Strength Glue 1-Gallon Bottles
$16 $40
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

  • Two bottles is the minimum order.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Elmer's
The Oracle (DealNews)
Great for paper mache, slime, or donating to an elementary school!
52 min ago