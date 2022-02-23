It's $100 off list and at least $80 less than what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Includes 2 20V 4.0Ah PowerShare batteries and dual port charger
- Intellicut technology
- 6-adjustable cutting height positions
- 16" cutting width
- cuts 1/8 acre per charge
- Model: WG743
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
That's $14 under our November mention and $39 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- up to 320-PSI
- 20-foot draw hose
- 5-in-1 pressure nozzle
- 5x the water pressure of a garden hose and nozzle
- Model: WG620
Spring is coming, so it's time to assess your lawn equipment. You'll pay about $264 for a new model at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- grass collection bag
- two 20V batteries w/ dual charger
- Model: WG779
It's a $7 low on this tool, designed to get rid of weeds between cracks in your driveway or other small spaces. Buy Now at Amazon
- L-shape carbon steel blade
- Model: K111
Get a jump on your spring gardening and home improvement with discounts on gardening and power tools. Plus, you'll get an extra $50 off your order of $200 or more. (Check out the pictured Certified Refurb WORX Aerocart 8-in1 2-Wheel Wheelbarrow for $179.70. It's about $199 new, so padding your order to $200 means anything $50 or less would essentially be free.) Shop Now at eBay
It's the best price it's ever been. Buy Now at Amazon
- eco-friendly solution to trays & pods
- places a hole in each soil block for easy seed placement
- makes four 1" blocks or one 3.5" block for both small or large seeds
- Model: 340120-1001
This Hula-Ho mini cultivator is known as the "Weeder with a Wiggle." The back and forth action of this mini rake gives you double the action in weeding and cultivating a smaller garden. Just make sure no one is watching you use it or they may see a little wiggle in your Hula. It's $2 cheaper than you'll find at your Ace Hardware.
Update: The price has increased to $18.68. Buy Now at Amazon
- miniature size
- self-sharpening
- heat treated blade
- Model: 500W
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
You can go back as far the iPhone 4 in this sale to get prices starting at $34.95, or opt for something more recent with the iPhone 13 mini, with deals starting from $569.95. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the refurb Apple iPhone 12 64GB Smartphone for AT&T for $494.95 ($235 less than new).
Save on an array of hand tools, power tools, and accessories from DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M12 12V 3/8" Cordless Ratchet for $89.90 (low by $39)
That's the best price we could find by $16.
Update: It's now $82.98. Buy Now at Amazon
Add three 2-packs (6 items total) to your cart to get the discount. That drops the price to $55 per 2-pack, which is the awesome deal here. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 2 sawhorses included in each 2-pack
- 2 bar clamps in each 2-pack
- 1000-lbs. capacity
- Model: WX065
That is the best price we could find for this set by $15. Plus, the Worx Power Share battery is compatible with all Worx 20V and 40V tools. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 150PSI
- LED display
- automatic shut off
- 3-ft. high-pressure hose
- 3 adaptors
- includes 2mAh 20V battery and charge
- Model: WX092L
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|31%
|--
|$220
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register