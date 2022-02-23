This Hula-Ho mini cultivator is known as the "Weeder with a Wiggle." The back and forth action of this mini rake gives you double the action in weeding and cultivating a smaller garden. Just make sure no one is watching you use it or they may see a little wiggle in your Hula. It's $2 cheaper than you'll find at your Ace Hardware.



Update: The price has increased to $18.68. Buy Now at Amazon