Use coupon code "REFURB15" to get this price, which is $17 less than you'd pay for one in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- It requires a 20V Power Share battery and MakerX Hub to function (sold separately).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- brushless motor
- variable air speed
- Model: WX747L.9
Worx direct has the same price (the only other retailer we found this at without a battery), but you'll pay $8.95 for shipping there. This is a fair price if you already have a battery or would rather spend less on a knock-off. Buy Now at eBay
- dual LED lighting
- tool-free depth adjustment
- fires brad nails and crown staples
- Model: WX843L.9
It's $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Worx via eBay.
- variable speed control for up to 28,000 RPM
- compact brushless motor
- LED work light
- battery level indicator
- includes 21 assorted accessories
- Model: WX106L
That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- patented auto-tension system
- automatic chain oiler
- extends your JawSaw's reach up to 12 feet
- Model: WG307
You'd pay $52 for seven of the Rockwell RW8954 blades elsewhere. It's a pretty solid deal for a kit that purports to work with all brands of oscillating tools. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 7 Rockwell RW8954 4" Semi-Circle Saw Blades
- 5 Rockwell RW8960 1-3/8" Wood Plunge Blades
- 3 Rockwell RW8949 1-1/8" Wood End Cut Blades
- 3 Rockwell RW8923 Triangle Carbide Rasps
- WORX Tool Bag
- Blue Ridge BR9207U Safety Glasses
Save on more than 100 DeWalt power tools and bundles. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Coupon code "REFURB15" yields extra savings on a variety of refurbished tools that come with a 2-year warranty, including garden tools, pressure washers, saws, drills, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Worx AeroCart 8-in-1 Multi-Function Wheelbarrow / Yard Cart / Dolly for $152.74 ($27 under last week's mention and the best we could find now by $46).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $9 less than our mention from last November and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $74 under the best price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 4" blade length
- up to 90° cutting angle
- includes miter guide, rip fence, miter guage, vacuum port, and blade
- Model: RK7323
- UPC: 713976288951, 845534012149, 043917995199, 714547202772
That's a savings of $3 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- works with most miter saws
- makes right-side-up cutting of 2" to 5-1/2" crown molding
- adjustable angle setting with angle finders
- Model: 1405
Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this price. You'd pay at least $250 for a new unit elsewhere.` Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Speece via eBay.
- remote control
- built-in equalizer
- steering wheel control
- USB and memory card inputs
- Model: BE7ACP
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $14 under our December mention and the best price we've seen. You'd pay at least $60 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- The tool is new but has been repackaged in a plain brown box due to shipping damage of the package.
- 3 position tine depth adjustment
- up to 3,500 rpm tine speed
- 14" wide dethatching tines
- full-wrap padded grip
- foldable handle
- Model: WG850
Use coupon code "REFURB15" to drop the price to $6 less than you'd pay for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- precision nozzle
- brushless motor
- 4-foot power cord
- dual function switch
- includes 20 rotary tool accessories, 5 angle grinder accessories, 11 wood and metal working accessories, and 3 air brush accessories
- Model: WX997L
- UPC: 822465340107
You'd pay at least $7 more for a factory sealed one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- 11-foot reach
- universal blower adapter
- Model: WA4094
The going price everywhere else is at least $16. Buy Now at eBay
- Tool only (no battery or charger)
- 100-lumen output
- Model: WX028L.9
