Tascam TH-200X Closed-Back Studio Mixing Headphones
$20 $100
That's an all-time low and the best price we could find now by $74. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
  • 40mm neodymium magnet drivers
  • 5Hz to 22kHz frequency reponse
  • stainless steel frame
  • 3.5mm-to-1/4" screw-on adapter
  • Model: TH-200X
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 80% $40 (exp 1 yr ago) $20 Buy Now
Guitar Center   $30 (exp 4 yrs ago) -- Check Price
Musician's Friend   $30 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price