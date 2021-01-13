A possible price mistake, that's $15 less than you'd pay for this quantity at Home Depot. Buy Now at Lowe's
-
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's a low by at least a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes two targets and one locator
- Model: 8115
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Ranger Equipment LTD. via Amazon.
- forged steel
- accepts both wire and rope
- zinc-coated stainless steel pulley
- break point is 2 tons
- Model: 2TSN
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- builds a 7x8-ft shed
- only straight 90° cuts required
- Model: 70188
That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- for both left & right-handed doors
- can be used on doors up to 150-lbs.
- 1” wide base, 4-1/4” hole center spacing, and 4-3/4” arm
- Model: KC10HD
That's $12 under the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- spring loaded
- self-feeding mandrel
- micro-adjustable press pad
- up to 300-lbs. of force
- Model: 4700
Shop a variety of cordless tools, tool chests, shop vacuums, table saws, wrenches, work lights, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is Octane 18V Li-ion Brushless Combo Kit with Hammer Drill and Impact Driver for $279 (low by $18).
- While most items receive free shipping regardless of price, some require a minimum $45 purchase or pickup to avoid oversize fees.
It's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This item is available for in-store pickup only and availabiity may vary by ZIP code.
- 14 different types of bits
It's $100 under list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Readers have been reporting that the price varies by zip code/store selection. Buy Now at Lowe's
- standard (SAE) and metric
- polished chrome
- Model: 81680
It's 40% off. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Pick it up in store to save $79 on delivery.
- covers 0.48 square feet
- indoor/outdoor tile can be used in damp or wet areas
- rectified edge treatment that does not require grout
- Model: 20-616
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- 10-year shelf life
- Model: 824-36PPF
Save on a variety of patio furniture sets, tables, chairs, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Leisure Made Draper 4-Piece Metal Frame Patio Conversation Set with Cushions for $779.40 (low by $218).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees.
That's a savings of $15. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $89 (ouch!) shipping charge.
- load capacity up to 1,100-lbs. per saw horse
- 27" folding legs
- 30" total height
- rolled edges for safety
- Model: 81671
That's $25 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Amazon
- provides added stabilization and prevents tire shifts
- Model: 28012
That's a $31 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- raises pool water temperature by 6° to 10° F
- uses existing pool pump
- Model: S120U
That's $15 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Requires 4 AAA batteries (not included).
- infrared technology
- for use w/ soap, sanitizer, or lotion
- Model: CNH7000G
1 comment
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$0
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register