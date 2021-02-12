New
Refurb Lenovo Thinkpad T460 Skylake i5 14" Laptop
$360 $500
Features
  • 6th Generation Intel Core i5-6300u 2.4GHz Skylake dual-core CPU
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 7 Professional 64-bit
  • Model: 22TP2TT4600
  • Code "DNLNVCMP"
  • Expires 2/22/2021
