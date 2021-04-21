After coupon code "DNEWS8996421", that's an $18 low for a refurb, and a cheap price for a laptop (albeit an older one) in general. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Intel Celeron N2940 1.83GHz quad-core CPU
- 11" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: 20DB000FUS
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
It's $190 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows Home 64-bit
- Model: 81WR000AUS
Save $221 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ANTOnline via eBay.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B10051US
That's a low by $155 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Staples
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i5-1035G1 1.0GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 82A4000MUS
That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1 1.2GHz Ice Lake dual-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD LCD display
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home in S mode
- Model: F512JA-OH36
Shop a range of discounted Surface Pro models and accessories. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 i3 Ice Lake 12.3" Touch Laptop for $699 ($260 off).
Save $170 off the list price. Buy Now at HP
- Click on "Customize & Buy" then select "256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory" to get this option for no additional cost.
- Prefer a higher display resolution? Add the 15.6" 1080p display for an extra $10.
- 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.8GHz Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) IPS touch display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD + 16GB Optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 2J130AV_1
Apply code "2021APRILDEAL4" to save $450 off refurbished Precision 7710 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance systems are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty is provided.
- In order to get free shipping with the coupon, you may need to enter your address in cart, before applying the coupon code.
Coupon code "DNEWS023421" makes it the best price we could find for a refurb by $19. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- Intel Core i5-2415M 2.3GHz Sandy Bridge dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 500GB HDD
- Mac OS X 10.7
- Model: MC815LL/A
Apply coupon code "DNEWS591421" for the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at UntilGone
- cotton construction
- wood stretcher
- 250-lb. capacity
Save $65 off list price with coupon code "DNEWS21961321". Buy Now at UntilGone
- functions as a regular swivel chair
- helps increase blood flow, improve flexibility, balance, and coordination
Apply coupon code "DNEWS05421" for the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" to save $236 off the list price. Buy Now at Lenovo
- AMD Athlon Silver 3050E 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Internet of Things LTSC
After coupon code "RAININGTABS", that's $99 less than you'd pay for the tablet and subscription elsewhere. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 8-core CPU
- 10.1" 1920x1200 touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC storage
- 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras
- Android 9 (Pie) OS
- Model: ZA3V0005US
- UPC: 193638015970
That's $20 under our last mention, and at least $20 less than most stores are charging today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3440×1440 (Ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 144Hz refresh rate
- 1 HDMI input & 1 DisplayPort input
- tilt and height adjustable
- Model: 66A1GCCBUS
- UPC: 194552480189
Save on a variety of Lenovo laptop models and configurations, with up to 26% off up to 11 models. Shop Now at Lenovo
- Select models have unique coupon codes listed on product pages to get the discount.
- If there's no coupon listed, code "EXTRAFIVE" may take an extra 5% off.
- Pictured is the Lenovo IdeaPad S540 10th-Gen i7 13.3" Laptop for $739.99 after code "S540DEAL" ($260 off).
