UntilGone · 38 mins ago
Refurb Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook Celeron 11" Laptop
$110 $120
free shipping

After coupon code "DNEWS8996421", that's an $18 low for a refurb, and a cheap price for a laptop (albeit an older one) in general. Buy Now at UntilGone

  • A 30-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • Intel Celeron N2940 1.83GHz quad-core CPU
  • 11" 1366x768 (720p) display
  • 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 20DB000FUS
  • Code "DNEWS8996421"
  • Expires 5/20/2021
