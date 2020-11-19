It's $201 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Antonline via eBay.
- 3rd-Generation AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 2.9GHz 8-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 144Hz IPS display
- 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Nvidia GeForce GTX1660 Ti 6GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82B10051US
Published 39 min ago
It's $350 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- Intel Core i7-10750H 2.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) 120Hz LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512TB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 82AU00CGUS
Apply coupon code "THINKNOV11" to take $1,539 off list and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS touch LCD
- 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: 20Q0S1RJ00
Apply coupon code "THINKBFSALE" to save. That's $332 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lenovo
- 10th-generation Intel i3-10110U 2.1GHz Comet Lake dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD PCIe
- 13.3" HD 1366 x 768 display
- Windows 10 Home 64
- Model: 20R3CTO1WWENUS0
Save $260 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81VW00FTUS
Save on a selection of laptops, desktops, and monitors - plus, take an extra 15% off select accessories and monitors with a PC purchase. Shop Now at HP
- Pictured is the HP 10th-Generation i5 15.6" Laptop (15t-dy100) for $499.99 ($180 off)
It's a savings of $180 off the list price and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F512JA-OH71
That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 3 3200U 2.6GHz dual core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
- 4GB RAM, 128GB PCIe NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 in S mode
- Model: A515-43-R19L
Use coupon code "2020NOVDEAL1" to take $400 off. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save extra on already discounted yard and garden tools, power tools, and workshop equipment. The extra savings applies in cart, and takes 15% off any order or 20% off $150+. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx 14" Electric Chainsaw for $38.24 ($12 low).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 4" LED display
- 4GB RAM; 512MB eMMC
- 3-watt speaker
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Linux OS
- Model: ZA740005US
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- This item is for in-store pickup only. Stock may vary by location.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
It's $70 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- 2560x1440 (1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh w/ 75Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and DisplayPort inputs
- Model: 65F8GCC1US
That's the best deal we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
- Intel i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- DVD writer
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 90NA0006US
