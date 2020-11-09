New
HSN · 47 mins ago
Hot Dog Roller and Toaster Oven
$40 $44
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at HSN

Features
  • oil retaining tray
  • 30 minute oven timer
  • 5 stainless steel heated rollers to cook hot dogs or sausages on all sides
  • Model: EHD-051B
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toaster Ovens HSN
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
HSN   -- $40 Buy Now