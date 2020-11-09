New
HSN · 47 mins ago
$40 $44
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at HSN
Features
- oil retaining tray
- 30 minute oven timer
- 5 stainless steel heated rollers to cook hot dogs or sausages on all sides
- Model: EHD-051B
Details
Comments
-
Published 47 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Galanz 0.9-Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Digital Air Fry Toaster Oven
$78 $130
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $9, although most stores charge at least $100. Buy Now at Home Depot
Features
- 8 preset cooking functions
- LED display
- 150° to 450° temperature range
- 60-min timer
- interior light
- 18.3" x 16.3" x 11.2"
- Model: GTH12A09S2EWAC18
- UPC: 190873002895
eBay · 1 wk ago
Black + Decker 5 Minute Stainless Steel Pizza Oven & Snack Maker
$65 $149
free shipping
What could make pizza, the world's greatest food item, better? Having it piping hot in just 5 minutes! (Also, saving $84 in the process is pretty great, too.) Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
Features
- purportedly cooks a fresh or frozen 12" pizza in 5 minutes
- optimized baking functions for thin, deep, and rising crust pizzas
- ceramic-coated cooking tray w/ removable cool-touch handle
- 30-minute timer
- Model: P300S
eBay · 1 wk ago
Deco Chef 24-Quart Air Fryer Countertop Toaster Oven
$136 in cart $170
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by BuyDIg via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
Features
- rotisserie rack included
- 10 preset programs
- adjustable time and temperature
- Model: TQAIRGUN
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|HSN
|--
|$40
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register