Dell OptiPlex 5050 Skylake i5 SFF Desktop for $229
Dell Refurbished Store · 1 hr ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 5050 Skylake i5 SFF Desktop
$229 $449
free shipping

Save $220 off list price. Buy Now at Dell Refurbished Store

  • A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-6500 3.2GHz Skylake quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM & 500GB hard drive
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  Model: dell-optiplex-5050-sff-000022
  • Expires 8/13/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  Popularity: 3/5
