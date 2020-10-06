New
Dell Vostro 14 5401 10th-Gen. Ice Lake i7 14" Laptop
$819 $1,499
Features
  • 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.30GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
  • 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) anti-glare display
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB GDDR5 graphics
  • Model: cav145w10p2c4109
