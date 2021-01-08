That's $60 under the best price we could find for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BigDeals via eBay.
- Warranty information isn't available.
- Intel Celeron 2955U Haswell 1.4GHz dual-core CPU
- 11.6" 1366x768 (720p) display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB flash storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB1C13001
Published 1 hr ago
It's $150 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
- 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 16GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: I3501-5450BLK-PUS
It's $678 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 8GB RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "Extra50" to save $61 off the list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- AMD Ryzen 5 3450U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: cai153w10p2c258lc
It's $471 under list price. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Apply coupon code "WINTERBLAST7390" to save 50% off a selection of Dell Latitude 7390 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies.
Use code "WINTERBLAST7490" to get 50% off of a selection of Dell Latitude 7490 laptops. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Each item is backed by a 100-day Dell warranty.
- Excludes clearance.
That's $203 off list, a $3 drop from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen since March.
Update: The price increased to $566.99. Buy Now at HP
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1366x768 display
- 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 16GB optane memory
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 8QQ67AV_1
Apply coupon code "LATITUDE40" to save extra on a nice selection of Dell Latitude laptops. The same coupon also scores free ground shipping. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Also note that coupon code "SAVE30NOW" takes 30% off any other in-stock item.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- A 100-day Dell warranty applies to refurbished computers from Dell Refurbished Store.
That's $9 less than you'd pay for a similar hoodie on Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Navy or Black.
- Sold by The Urban Closet via eBay.
Score a pair of shoes for as low as $20 in this sale, which features nearly 100 items. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the ASICS Men's Gel Quantum 90 Shoes for $29.95 (low by $10).
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's at least $4 less than comparable sets elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DesignerBrandsForLess via eBay.
- Available in several colors.
That's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at eBay
- four 5.5" x 6" plates
- for use with repair compound (not included)
- Model: RP6IN-4PK
Apply coupon code "OPTIPLEX45" to a selection of over 80 desktops, dropping starting prices to $115. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- Alternatively, coupon code "SAVE30NOW" takes 30% off any other in-stock item.
- Clearance items are excluded.
- Pictured is the Refurb Dell OptiPlex 3000 MT Haswell i3 Desktop PC for $114.95 ($94 off).
That's $408 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10400 Comet Lake 2.9GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: smv3888w10ps1135
Save $340 off list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 10th gen Intel Core i3-10100T Comet Lake 3.0GHz quad-core CPU
- 8GB RAM & 500GB 7200rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
- Model: s008o3080mffusbn
It's $805 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Dell Technologies
- 11th-generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce MX330 2GB graphics
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
