DeWalt 14-Piece Drive Guide Bit Set for $6.99 for Members

That's a $10 low. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- magnetic drive guides hold 1" screwdriver bits
- Model: DW2097
-
Expires 7/31/2021
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That is a savings of $4 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- direct torque technology
- polished chrome vanadium finish
- knurled control ring
- hard stamped markings
- Model: DWMT73807
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- impact ready
- new Patented Pivot Holder (drive straight or in pivot mode)
- includes pivot holder, deep sockets, drill bits, & screwdriver bits
- Model: DWMTCIR20
That's a low by $20 as most stores charge $149. Buy Now at Amazon
- IP54 water/debris resistant
- integrated magnetic pivoting base w/ 1/4" thread
- projects bright crossing horizontal and vertical Lines
- Model: DW088K
It's $6 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Phillips, square, and slotted tips
- includes 3 attachments & Tough Case carrying case
- Model: DW2167
Most retailers charge $27 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a hammer, pry bar and nail puller
- includes a magnetic nail holder
- Model: 050042
Save up to $70 off a selection of 76 Craftsman hand and power tools while supporting Children's Miracle Network at the same time. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Select items may require membership (free to join) for full discounted prices, other prices may drop in checkout.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Craftsman Versastack 216pc SAE and Metric Mechanics Tool Set for $180 (low by $19).
Save on wrenches, screwdrivers, sockets, pliers, and more. Over 40 items available. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the Dewalt 31 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6.99 ($7 off).
Apply coupon code "HA63DZIJXD" for a savings of $14, which puts it $6 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Blue (pictured) and Black.
- Sold by Oria Direct via Amazon.
- silicone coated handle
- CRV steel
- 102 bits
- Model: HA63D-OR-OUS
Save up to $13 on a selection of LED, incandescent, HID, and halogen bulbs. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the GE 4.5W A15 E26 LED Bulb in Soft White for $2.79 (a low by $7).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on almost 500 items across power tools, patio furniture, bird feed, coolers, fans, weed killer, and more. Many items have unique extra offers marked on page, such as BOGO offers, and discounts for members. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Save on grills, lights, decor, tools, seasonal items, and more. Many offers are for Rewards members only (but it's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
Choose from 25 models, with prices starting from $729. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges.
- Ace Rewards members get free assembly and delivery on grills and grill accessories of $399 or more.
- Pictured is the Weber Genesis II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill for $729 ($71 off)
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- knurled control ring
- DirectTorque technology
- polished chrome vanadium finish
- removable power tools accessory case
- Model: DWMT73801
It's $20 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable case
- CNC-machined bit tip
- patented bit-bar design
- magnetic screw lock sleeve
- Model: DWA2T40IR
- UPC: 885911344821
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- connectable accessory storage system
- clear lid
- clip latch
- Model: DWAN2190
- UPC: 885911641623
You'd pay over $10 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- hardened steel body for increased durability
- Model: DW2542
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Ace Hardware
|30%
|$7 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$7
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register