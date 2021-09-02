Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer for $93
eBay · 15 mins ago
Certified Refurb Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer
$93 $110
free shipping

Coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" cuts it to $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 6-cubic foot interior
  • air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm toast
  • Model: TOA-60BKSFR
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Published 15 min ago
