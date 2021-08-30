Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $169
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones
$169 $199
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this deal. That's $20 under our mention of a new pair from three weeks ago and $74 under the lowest price we could find for a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • noise-rejecting dual-microphone system
  • three levels of noise cancellation
  • Alexa enabled
  • Model: 789564-0010
  • UPC: 820148577697, 017817770613, 017817789127
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $299
Amazon · 9 mos ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
$299
free shipping

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 43% $170 (exp 1 yr ago) $169 Buy Now
Amazon   $199 (exp 9 mos ago) $299 Check Price
Meh   $189 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price
MorningSave   $189 (exp 2 wks ago) -- Check Price
Staples   $199 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price