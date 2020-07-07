New
eBay · 27 mins ago
Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
$236 $349
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $3, but most sellers charge $280 or more. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available at this price in Rose Gold.
  • Alexa-compatible
  • Bluetooth and NFC pairing
  • up to 20 hours of wireless play time per charge
  • Model: 789564-0050
  • Published 27 min ago
expired
BrandsMart USA · 4 mos ago
