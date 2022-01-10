That's $100 less than most major retailers charge for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in mic
- replaceable ear tips
- water-resistant
- touch control
- noise-canceling
- Model: 831262-0010
That's $70 less than the best we could find for a new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in mic
- Bluetooth
- supports wireless charging
- works with the Bose Sleep app
- charging case
- Model: 841013-0010
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Triple Black or White Smoke at this price.
- USB-C charging
- Quiet and Aware modes
- volume-optimized Active EQ
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- Model: 866724-0100
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Apply coupon code "LENS40" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In Black or White.
- Shipping add $4.84.
- Shipping insurance is added at checkout, but can be removed. It is not included in this price
- 20Hz to 20KHz frequency response
- up to 20-hour battery life
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- USB-C interface
- touch control
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Model: LP40
Save up to $80 on a selection of Bose earbuds. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the Bose Sport Earbuds in Baltic Blue for $149 ($30 off).
Apply coupon code "LP80" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at LightInTheBox
- In White or Black.
- 300mAh charging case
- Bluetooth 5.0
- touch control
- Model: LP80
It's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DiscountCentralOnline via eBay.
- voice activated
- USB 2.1A fast charging port
- connect via Bluetooth or AUX-IN
- Model: 36234LINKDRIVE
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Most sellers charge around $13 for something like this. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bateryconnection via eBay
- 300dB
Save on big brands including DeWalt, Milwaukee, Makita, and Bosch. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max XR Li-ion 12" Compact Chainsaw Kit for $202 at checkout (low by $47).
That is $70 less tan you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- integrated microphone
- blocks up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays
- Bluetooth built-in speakers (open-ear audio)
- up to 3.5 hours play time on a single charge
- Model: 833416-0100
Apply coupon code "EXTRAFIVE" for savings of $6, which drops it $25 off list. Buy Now at Lenovo
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- app or voice controlled
- Model: 78015363
