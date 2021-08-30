Bose 700 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $237
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Bose 700 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$237 $380
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" to get this price. It's $142 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • They're certified refurb and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • built-in microphone
  • up to 20-hour battery life
  • includes carrying case, audio cable, & USB charging cable
  • Model: NC700
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
