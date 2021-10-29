That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Includes lava rock, table insert, and cover
- Model: GAD17300B
-
Expires in 17 hr
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on lighting starting at $6, outdoor decor from $15, flooring as low as $21, furniture from $59, and more. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $45. Pickup may also be available.
That's $19 less than Lowe's charges for a factory sealed unit, although most stores charge at least $110. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- This item is new but packaging may have been opened or damaged. It retains the full manufacturer warranty, but terms are unclear.
- 1,500W and 1,000W settings
- overheat protection
- digital thermostat
- remote control
- Model: WL3DSTOVE19
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "15I1C1PU" to get this for the lowest price we've seen by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Trustech US via Amazon.
- fan only, 750-watt, and 1,500-watt modes
- overheat and tip-over protection
- measures 6.69" x 8.27" x 17.12"
- adjustable thermostat
- 3 second heat up
- 120° oscillation
Apply code "DPLM050" to save $50. Buy Now at keeypon.com
- The 50" model drops to $178.99 via the same code.
- 9 colors and 5 levels
- remote control
- up to 1,500W (5,000-BTU)
- heats up to 400-sq. ft.
Save on appliances, tools, smart home assistants, holiday decor, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best we've seen at $11 under our May mention, and a current low by $41. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
- 250-lb. capacity
- nonslip tread
- pinch-proof spreaders
- Model: 6006
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Lowe's
|--
|$324
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register