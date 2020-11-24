New
Macy's · 46 mins ago
Bella 4-Slice Stainless Steel Toaster Oven
$8 after rebate $45
free shipping w/ $25

After the $12 mail-in rebate, that's $2 under our July mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Pad to over $25 to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Pickup may also be available.
Features
  • 1,000-watt toast, bake, broil, and stay-on functions
  • cool touch handle
  • includes bake pan, wire rack, and crumb tray
  • Model: 14804
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Macy's Bella
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Macy's 82% -- $8 Buy Now