New
JCPenney · 37 mins ago
Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
$117 $275
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch in Stainless Steel / Blue for $137.50. Apply coupon code "SHOPNOW3" to dial that down to $116.87. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
  • water resistance up to 30 meters
  • self-powering automatic movement
  • stainless steel strap
  • Model: SNKN41
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPNOW3"
  • Expires 6/7/2019
    Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Watches JCPenney Seiko
Men's Popular
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register