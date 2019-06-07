New
JCPenney · 37 mins ago
$117 $275
free shipping
JCPenney offers the Seiko Men's Recraft Stainless Steel Automatic Watch in Stainless Steel / Blue for $137.50. Apply coupon code "SHOPNOW3" to dial that down to $116.87. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $15. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- water resistance up to 30 meters
- self-powering automatic movement
- stainless steel strap
- Model: SNKN41
Details
Ends Today
Jomashop · 3 days ago
Swiss Legend Watches at Jomashop
up to 94% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 94% off a selection of Swiss Legend men's and women's watches, with prices starting at $49.99. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 hrs ago
Betfeedo Men's Analog Quartz Wrist Watch
$24 $59
free shipping
Bet Feedo via Amazon offers its Betfeedo Men's Analog Quartz Wrist Watch in several colors (Black/Gray pictured) for $58.99. Coupon code "5A3EZUWK" cuts the price to $23.60. With free shipping, that's $35 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $4 less in November. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel mesh band
- Japanese quartz movement
- water resistance to 98-ft.
Ends Today
Jomashop · 6 days ago
Fossil Watches at Jomashop
up to 52% off
free shipping
Jomashop takes up to 52% off a selection of Fossil men's and women's watches, with prices starting at $50.66. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS" bags free shipping, if it doesn't already apply. Shop Now
Amazon · 5 days ago
Tayope Unisex Sandalwood Watch
$14 $21
free shipping w/ Prime
Wood Watches Sunglasses-Tayope via Amazon offers its Tayope Unisex Sandalwood Watch for $20.99. Coupon code "CQU4ENVV" cuts that to $13.64. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quartz movement
- leather strap
- includes handmade wooden storage box
New
JCPenney · 2 hrs ago
JCPenney Biggest Jewelry Sale
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion
JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
- 2 Pairs of Pink & White Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for $10 + pickup ($40 off)
- 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold for $1,124.99 + $0 s&h (pictured, $2,124.99 off)
New
JCPenney · 51 mins ago
Basic Essentials 4-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set
$17
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Basic Essentials 4-Piece Stainless Steel Bar Tool Set for $19.99. Coupon code "SHOPNOW3" drops that to $16.99. Opt for free same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 6. Buy Now
Features
- 18-oz. cocktail shaker
- 1 set of tongs
- 2-quart ice bucket
- 1 bottle opener
JCPenney · 5 days ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 4 days ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
