Ending today, VIP Outlet offers the refurbished 3.3-lb. Lenovo S330 MediaTek MT8173c 2.1GHz 14" Chromebook in Black for $129. In cart, that drops to $109.65. With free shipping, that's $49 under our mention of a new unit from last week and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $49 less than the best deal for a new unit today. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is included.
Features
  • MediaTek MT8173C 2.1GHz quad-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 display
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB flash storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: 81JW0001US