Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad S340 AMD Ryzen 5 2.1GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop in Grey for $429.99. Coupon code "EXTRA5" cuts that to $408.49. With free shipping, that's $242 off and the lowest price we could find.



Update: Coupon code "SAVEMORENOW" now cuts it to $395.59. (Appropriately, saving you more.) Buy Now