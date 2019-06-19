New
HP Envy x360 Kaby Lake R i7 Quad 16" 1080p 2-in-1 Touch Laptop
$800 $949
free shipping
MegaMacs offers the HP Envy x360 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $819.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last month, $149 off, and and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD touchscreen
  • 12GB RAM
  • 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: 15-aq267cl
