MegaMacs · 1 hr ago
$800 $949
free shipping
MegaMacs offers the HP Envy x360 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop for $819.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from last month, $149 off, and and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LCD touchscreen
- 12GB RAM
- 1TB 7200 rpm hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 15-aq267cl
Details
HP · 1 wk ago
HP 15t Whiskey Lake Core i7 Quad 16" Laptop
$500 $1,250
free shipping
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Black for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $750 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 (720p) LED-backlit LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB M.2 SSD
- 802.11 ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
- HDMI & 3 USB Ports
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 hr ago
HP Hot Summer Deals
up to 62% off
free shipping
HP takes up to 62% off of a selection of laptops, desktops, printers, monitors, and more during HP's Hot Summer Deals Event. Plus, these deals bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 2 wks ago
HP 11 G5 Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook
$159 $249
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP 11 G5 Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 11.6" Chromebook for $159 with free shipping. That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 4GB RAM, 16GB hard drive
- Chrome OS
- Model: 1FX82UT#ABA
eBay · 2 wks ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop
$109 $169
free shipping
Walmart offers the Evoo Quad-Core 11.6" 1080p Laptop in Silver or Black for $109 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- quad-core processor
- 1920x1080 (1080p) LCD
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- Windows 10 S
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$269 $399
free shipping
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121, although we saw it for $10 less two weeks ago.
Update: The price dropped to $269. Buy Now
Features
- AMD A12-9720P 2.7GHz quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: F510QA-WB91
Micro Center · 1 mo ago
Asus VivoBook Flip i3 14" 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop
$300 $400
pickup at Micro Center
For in-store pickup only, Micro Center offers the Asus VivoBook Flip Intel i3 2.2GHz 14" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $299.99. That's $95 under our December mention and the best price we could find by $172. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen LCD
- 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 3 hrs ago
HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer
$60 $160
free shipping
HP offers its HP Sprocket 2-in-1 Photo Printer in White for $59.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
Features
- holds 10 HP Zink sticky-back photo paper sheets
- 5-megapixel resolution
- microSD card slot (up to 256GB)
- Model: 2FB96A#742
Rakuten · 1 day ago
HP Prime G2 Graphing Calculator
$94 w/ $6 in Rakuten points $119
free shipping
ATHQ via Rakuten offers the HP Prime G2 Graphing Calculator for
$119. Coupon code "OFFICE20" drops that to $95.20. Plus, you'll bag $5.70 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $6 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find today by $30).
Update: The price has dropped to $117 before coupon and $93.60 after. (You'll receive $5.58 in Rakuten points.) Buy Now
Features
- multi-color 8.9 cm TFT touchscreen display
- integrated tool suite
- compatibility with the HP Prime connectivity kit (for wireless connectivity, not included)
- Model: 2AP18AA
Walmart · 1 day ago
HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC w/ Monitor
$370 $699
free shipping
Walmart offers the HP Pavilion Intel Coffee Lake Core i3 3.6GHz Quad Desktop PC with 16GB Optane bundled with the HP 24w 23.8" 1080p LED-Backlit LCD Monitor for $369.99 with free shipping. That's $329 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, Walmart charges $481 for the desktop alone.) Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i3-8100 3.6GHz Coffee Lake processor
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, & 1TB hard drive
- DVD writer
- VGA & HDMI connections
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
HP · 1 day ago
HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED LCD Display
2 for $240 $360
free shipping
HP offers two HP 23er 23" 1080p IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitors for $239.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $40. Buy Now
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- VGA and HDMI inputs
- tilt-adjustable stand
- Model: T3M76AA#ABA
