New
Walmart · 40 mins ago
$94
free shipping
Walmart offers the First Alert 0.94-Cubic Foot Combination Lock Waterproof Bolt-Down Fire Safe for $93.91 with free shipping. That's $4 under our mention from last month, $106 off, the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Tips
- This safe claims to be the only safe that can be bolted to the floor and still remain waterproof and fire resistant with the warranty completely intact.
Features
- measures approximately 18" x 15" x 20"
- Model: 2087F-BD
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 2 wks ago
First Alert Two-Story Fire Escape Ladder
$33 $35
free shipping
Amazon offers the First Alert Two-Story Fire Escape Ladder for $32.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our February mention and the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart matches this deal
Features
- Measures 14 feet long
Amazon · 2 wks ago
First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray
$13 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray for $12.58 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $7 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
New
Amazon · 3 hrs ago
Kwikset Kevo 2.0 Touch-to-Open Bluetooth Smart Lock
$99 $229
free shipping
Amazon offers the Kwikset Kevo 2.0 Touch-to-Open Bluetooth Smart Lock in Satin Nickel for $99 with free shipping. That's $17 under our expired mention from four days ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $17, although most retailers charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
Features
- works with Alexa voice commands
- remote lock access & monitoring with Kevo Plus hub (sold separately)
- works with Fob (sold separately) or traditional key
- Model: 925 KEVO2 DB 15
Amazon · 1 day ago
Defender Security U 9847 Sliding Door Loop Lock
$7 $8
free shipping w/Prime
Amazon offers the Defender Security Sliding Door Loop Lock for $6.97 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by about $3. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same, with in-store pickup.
Features
- secures door to jamb
- positive interior lock
- 2-1/8" hardened steel bar
- Model: U 9847
Amazon · 1 wk ago
AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt
$59
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt in Oil Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that price to $59.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Note the coupon can be redeemed once per account
- It usually ships within one and three months
Features
- Bump-proof lock
- Up to 50 programmable user passwords
- Vacation mode
- Auto-lock functionality
- Model: AB-DH502-OR
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock
$59
free shipping
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's $11 off, tied with last week's mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Amazon · 3 wks ago
First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit
$14 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the First Alert Radon Gas Test Kit for $13.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's at least a buck under what you'd pay in-store locally, although most retailers charge $18 or more. Buy Now
Features
- listed under the EPA Radon Gas Measurement Proficiency Program
- includes test materials and lab fees (NJ excluded)
- results are emailed within 72 hours of lab receipt
- Model: RD1
Amazon · 3 days ago
First Alert Car Fire Extinguisher
$17 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers Prime members the First Alert Car Fire Extinguisher for $17.14 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Features
- safety seal prevents accidental discharge
- chemical resistant & water proof label w/ instructions
- mount, bracket, & strap
Sign In or Register