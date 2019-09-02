New
Google Express · 1 hr ago
Dell UltraSharp U3417W 34" 21:9 Curved IPS LED Display
$478 $900
free shipping

AAAwave via Google Express offers the Dell UltraSharp U3417W 34" 21:9 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $549. Coupon code "19LABOR13" cuts that to $477.63. With free shipping, that's $62 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $32.) Deal ends September 1. Buy Now

Features
  • 3440x1440 21:9 native resolution
  • dual 9-watt speakers
  • 4-port USB 3.0 hub
  • DisplayPort, mini DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs
  • height-, tilt-, and swivel-adjustable stand
  • Model: U3417W
↑ less
Buy from Google Express
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "19LABOR13"
  • Expires 9/2/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Monitors Google Express Dell
34" Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register