Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
AAAwave via Google Express offers the Dell UltraSharp U3417W 34" 21:9 Curved IPS LED Monitor for $549. Coupon code "19LABOR13" cuts that to $477.63. With free shipping, that's $62 under our February mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $32.) Deal ends September 1. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor bundled with a $50 Visa Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell UltraSharp U2419H 24" IPS LED-Backlit LCD Monitor bundled with a $100 Dell Gift Card for $259.99 with free shipping. Assuming you use the credit, that's tied with our expired mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $55 today. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the Dell S2417DG 23.8" 1440p LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention and best outright price we've seen (low today by $48.) Buy Now
E viciv via Amazon offers the Eviciv 7" USB Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $84.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "9LZRPOM7" to cut the price to $55.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Google Express cuts up to 25% off a selection of clothing and accessories, audio, decor, electronics, and more during its Labor Day Sale. This includes shop stores such as Costco, Target, Walmart, and the Home Depot. Plus, extra savings on select items are available via the coupons listed below. Some exclusions apply; see the full terms and conditions. Shop Now
Daily Steals via Google Express offers the Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones in Black for $227.25. Coupon code "19LABOR12" cuts the price to $199.98. With free shipping, that is $2 under our expired mention from two days ago and is the best deal we've ever seen. (It's the lowest price we could find now by $50. ) Buy Now
Shoes.com via Google Express offers the adidas Men's Hoops 2.0 Sneakers in White/Black/Green for $54.95. Add them to your cart and apply coupon code "SHOESBTS19" to cut the price to $34.61. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Best Choice Products via Google Express offers its Best Choice Products 9-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set with Case for $19.99. That's $47 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell XPS Tower 8930 Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 4.7GHz Desktop PC with $512GB SSD for $1,399.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" cuts the price to $949.99. With free shipping, that is $500 off list and is the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $930.99 after the above coupon. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register