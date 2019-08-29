New
Dell S2417DG 24" 1440p LED Gaming Display w/ G-Sync
$280 $320
free shipping

Newegg via eBay offers the Dell S2417DG 23.8" 1440p LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention and best outright price we've seen (low today by $48.)

Features
  • 2560x1440 (1440p, QHD) native resolution
  • 4-port USB 3.0 hub
  • Nvidia G-Sync adaptive sync
  • DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB 3.0 Type-B inputs
  • height-, pivot-, swivel-, and tilt-adjustable stand
  • Model: KCP2Y
