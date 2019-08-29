Personalize your DealNews Experience
Newegg via eBay offers the Dell S2417DG 23.8" 1440p LED-Backlit LCD Gaming Monitor for $279.99 with free shipping. That's $50 under last month's mention and best outright price we've seen (low today by $48.) Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell 24" 1080p IPS LED Monitor bundled with a $50 Visa Gift Card for $132.99 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now
E viciv via Amazon offers the Eviciv 7" USB Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $84.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "9LZRPOM7" to cut the price to $55.24. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo via Rakuten offers the Lenovo 21.5" LED Backlit LCD Monitor for $87.99. Coupon code "LEN15" cuts the price to $72.99. Plus, you'll bag $8.64 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 24" 1080p LED LCD Monitor for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off and tied with our July mention and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue or Core Black for the in-cart price of $7 with free shipping. That's $3 under last week's mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $8.) Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo 9 Mesh Running Shoes in Grey for $33. In-cart, that drops to $23.10. With free shipping, that is $7 less than buying direct from the brand, although most stores charge $50 or more. Buy Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 3000 Kaby Lake i3 2.3GHz 14" Laptop for $539. Coupon code "BIZLT299" cuts that to $299. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $481 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its 2.67-lb. Dell XPS 13 Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touch Laptop for $1,599.99. Coupon code "DBLTXPS133" cuts that to $999.99. With free shipping, that's $600 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
