Walmart offers the Camillus Nimble II 6.5" Titanium Folding Knife and Survival Tool for. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 off and the lowest price we could find. The knife features a 2.8" titanium bonded stainless steel blade, and the survival tool features a flashlight, thermometer, magnifying glass, signal mirror, compass, and whistle.