iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Vacuum for $425

Get this price via coupon code "B2SCRSAVING". It's $175 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- smart mapping (programmable for rooms you want cleaned and when)
- multi-surface brushes
- Model: i715020
- UPC: 885155015723
Save $94 off list price. Buy Now at Belk
- Available in Black or White.
- Spend $49 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge.
- simultaneously sweeps, vacuums, and mops
- up to 2 hours runtime per charge
It includes over 100 items, including headsets for $20 after the coupon, security cameras from $21, portable speakers from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured are the Certified Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Headset for $69.99 ($60 low).
- Select marked items get an extra 15% off via coupon code "B2SCRSAVING".
Clip the 60% off on-page coupon for a savings of $144. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by VGreat via Amazon.
- 2,000-Pa suction
- smart app control
- WiFi connected mapping
- includes charging dock, AC power adapter, water tank, cloth mop, 2 side brushes, HEPA filter, & cleaning tool
- Model: S10 Pro
Clip the $40 on page coupon and apply code "TCLDEAL729" to save $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by TCL Flagship via Amazon.
- up to two hours runtime
- multiple cleaning modes
- anti-drop sensor
- washable HEPA filter
- automatic self-recharging
- remote control
- 600m dust box
- 2,600mAh battery
- Model: Sweeva 1000
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
That's the lowest price we've seen in and any condition (even better than refurbished units we've listed) and about $40 less than most major retailers are charging today. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by eBay via thegreatdealz16
- 7" touchscreen LCD
- full-range speaker & 2 far-field microphones
- ambient light sensor
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: GA00516-US
Save on a range of refurb garden and power tools from Worx's own eBay store, with 2-year warranties. Shop Now at eBay
- These are certified refurbished items, each backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the certified refurb Worx 12A 14" Electric Dethatcher w/ Collection Bag for $143.99 ($8 less than new).
More Offers
It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- POWERFUL PERFORMANCE AND POWERFUL PICK-UP - Pulls in stubborn dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System and 10X the Power-Lifting Suction.* *(Compared to the Roomba 600 series cleaning system)
- GUIDED BY SERIOUS SMARTS - With vSLAM navigation, the i7 learns the layout of your home and builds personal Smart Maps, enabling it to expertly clean and navigate in neat, efficient rows.
- VACUUMS MESSES IN THE MOMENT - Cleaning crumbs is now as easy as Roomba, clean under the kitchen table. A simple request to your voice assistant* or via the iRobot Home app enables the i7 to clean messes for you, right when they happen.
- COMPLETE CONTROL OF YOUR CLEAN - With Smart Mapping, your robot knows your kitchen from your living room, so you can decide where it cleans and when. With Keep Out Zones, your robot knows to avoid sensitive areas like pet bowls or play areas.
- A CLEAN UNIQUE TO YOU - The Roomba i7 robot vacuum is smarter than ever, learning where and when you normally clean and suggesting personalized schedules so you can focus on everything else.
- IDEAL FOR HOMES WITH PETS - Unique Dual Multi-Surface Rubber Brushes don't get tangled with pet hair. Brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact with carpets and hard floors. High-Efficiency Filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens.
- THE DREAM TEAM OF CLEAN - With Imprint Link Technology, the Roomba i7 robot vacuum and Braava jet m6 robot mop team up to vacuum then mop automatically in perfect sequence, giving your floors a comprehensive clean.
- ALWAYS GETTING SMARTER - Quality that lasts. Intelligence that grows. Equipped with advanced hardware capable of providing the intelligent features you love today, and access to our latest advancements in the future.
- COMPATIBLE WITH Clean Base - The Roomba i7 is compatible with a Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal so your i7 robot vacuumcan empty its own bin.
- iRobot does not certify the quality or authenticity of products purchased from non-authorized resellers, & will not cover claims, provide service or offer replacements for products purchased from these sellers.
- Model: i715020
- UPC: 885155015723
It's $101 under list price.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|39%
|--
|$425
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|18%
|$449 (exp 1 mo ago)
|$570
|Check Price
|Walmart
|14%
|--
|$599
|Check Price
Sign In or Register