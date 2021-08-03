iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Vacuum for $425
eBay · 11 mins ago
Certified Refurb iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Vacuum
$425 $700
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "B2SCRSAVING". It's $175 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by iRobot via eBay.
  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • smart mapping (programmable for rooms you want cleaned and when)
  • multi-surface brushes
  • Model: i715020
  • UPC: 885155015723
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Vacuum for $570
Amazon · 1 mo ago
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Vacuum
$570 $700

It's $130 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Vacuum for $599
Walmart · 3 mos ago
iRobot Roomba i7 7150 WiFi Connected Vacuum
$599 $700
free shipping w/ $35

It's $101 under list price.

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 39% -- $425 Buy Now
Amazon 18% $449 (exp 1 mo ago) $570 Check Price
Walmart 14% -- $599 Check Price