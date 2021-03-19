It's $168 less than buying a refurb from iRobot direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- compatible with Google Home or Amazon Alexa
- up to 120-minutes of cleaning time on a single charge
- Model: R980R99
That's $17 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- mops and sweeps hard floors
- bagless
- includes one reusable microfiber dry sweeping cloth, one reusable microfiber damp mopping cloth, multi-purpose cleaning pad, Pro-Clean reservoir pad
- Model: 380t
That's $198 off, and $50 under our mention from December. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- dirt detect sensors
- Model: R981020
- UPC: 885155025234
That's $9 below list and $2 under the next best price we found. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3 high efficiency filtersv
- 3 edge sweeping brushes
- dual multi surface rubber brushes
- compatible with Roomba e and i series robot vacuums only
- Model: 4639168
Thanks to coupon code "PREP4SPRING20", that's the best price we've seen, and a huge $168 less than you'd pay for a refurb from iRobot direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 120 mins runtime
- multi-surface brushes
- works w/ iRobot HOME App
- Model: Roomba 980
- UPC: 603784399966
Apply code "POWERVR1AM7040" to get the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Samsung
- You can get the R7065 model by searching for "VR2AM7065WS/AA" and using coupon code "POWERVR2AM7065".
- Available in Neutral Grey.
- Included Components: Remote
- AAA Batteries
- Docking Station
- Power Source Type: Samsung vacuum
- Model: VR1AM7040WG/AA
- UPC: 887276198965
Save $72 when you apply coupon code "N2DZO8DZ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Prainskel Official Store via Amazon.
- 3-stage cleaning system
- multi-surface brushes
- 1,500Pa max suction
- 120-min. run time of full charge
- infrared obstacle sensor
- drop-sensing
- app control via TuyaSmart App
- Model: F20-AI
Use coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to drop the price to $9 less than our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen in any condition. It's also $161 less than you'd pay for this item new. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- Alexa compatibility
- 3-stage cleaning system
- edge-sweeping brush
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Shipping starts at around $5 and varies by zip code. Plus members bag free shipping.
- Non-members pay a 10% handling fee.
- automatic dirt disposal
- 3-stage cleaning system
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- Model: 3556
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Most stores charge $6 more. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by durapowers via eBay
- measures 43" x 17" x 20"
- water and weather resistance
- 250-lbs. weight capacity
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Spend up to 50% less on major brands like DeWalt, Makita, and Bosch by shopping certified refurbs. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Craftsman 20V Impact Driver Kit for $69.99 ($30 off).
- All items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
That's $100 under last week's mention, and $246 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get this price.
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- smart mapping & dirt detect technology
- 3-stage cleaning system
- Model: 960
- UPC: 880391311561, 885155010506, 769498247549
Apply code "PREP4SPING20" to drop the price $36 below our mention from one day ago. It's $55 below the best price we found for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by iRobot via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- adaptive navigation
- dirt detect sensors
- up to 90 minutes per charge
- Model: 670
- UPC: 885155015372
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|61%
|--
|$232
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register