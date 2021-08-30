2nd-Gen. ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $100

New
ecobee Inc · 59 mins ago
$100 $169
free shipping
That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most major stores charge at least $169. Buy Now at ecobee Inc
Tips
- A 3-year ecobee warranty applies.
Features
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit
- compatible with most residential heating and cooling systems
- control via the ecobee mobile app
- Model: EB-STATE3LT-02
Details
Comments
-
Expires 9/6/2021
Published 59 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Amazon Fire TV Blaster
$20 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $15 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adds Alexa voice controls for power, volume, and more on your TV and soundbar
- a companion device that works with your Echo and Fire TV devices
eBay · 1 wk ago
Wink Relay Wall-Mounted Smart Home Control
$35 $120
free shipping
It's $85 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- sold by hypermicrosystems via eBay
Features
- 4.3" touchscreen
- wall mount
- voice control via Alexa
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Ring 1080p Wired Video Doorbell
$45 $60
free shipping
It's $15 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
Features
- 1920 x 1080 resolution
- 155° horizontal field of view
- night vision
- motion detection with custom zones
- Model: B08CKHPP52
Amazon · 3 wks ago
BN-Link Smart WiFi Outlet 2-Pack
$8.49 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "3PIXWJB7" for a savings of $9, which drops it $5 under our September mention. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by BN-LINK via Amazon.
Features
- timer and energy meter functions
- works with Alexa or Google Home voice control
- Model: BNC-60/U133TJ-2P
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|ecobee Inc
|40%
|--
|$100
|Buy Now
|Woot! An Amazon Company
|$120 (exp 5 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Amazon
|$129 (exp 8 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register