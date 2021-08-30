2nd-Gen. ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat for $100
ecobee Inc · 59 mins ago
Certified Refurbished 2nd-Gen. ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat
$100 $169
free shipping

That's at least $30 less than you'd pay for a new one, although most major stores charge at least $169. Buy Now at ecobee Inc

  • A 3-year ecobee warranty applies.
  • works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit
  • compatible with most residential heating and cooling systems
  • control via the ecobee mobile app
  • Model: EB-STATE3LT-02
  • Expires 9/6/2021
    Published 59 min ago
