New
eBay · 31 mins ago
Open-Box Unlocked ZTE Velocity 2 4G LTE Mobile WiFi Hot Spot
$55
free shipping

That's a great price considering many used models cost more and its at least $25 below what you'd pay for a factory sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • This item is branded for AT&T, but an unlock code is provided that will allow this device to work with any GSM SIM card.
Features
  • 2.4" touchscreen
  • download speeds up to 600mbps
  • Android
  • 3,000mAh battery for up to 15 hours of use
  • Model: MF985
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 31 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Routers eBay ZTE
Open-Box Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $55 Buy Now