Worx 56V Cordless 13" String Trimmer and Edger w/ Quick Charger for $117 in cart
New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Worx 56V Cordless 13" String Trimmer and Edger w/ Quick Charger
$117 in cart $130
free shipping

That's $113 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx via eBay with a 3-year Worx warranty.
Features
  • trimmer spool w/ 20 feet of line
  • 56V quick battery charger
  • 56V MaxLithium battery
  • Model: WG191
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/19/2021
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Worx Tools
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 49% -- $117 Buy Now