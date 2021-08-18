Workstream by Monoprice Height-Adjustable Gas-Lift Sit-Stand Desk Frame for $140

Apply coupon code "GET30" for a $153 savings with free shipping. Buy Now at Monoprice
- adjustable desktop height from 29.5" to 45.3"
Apply code "50DEAL" to save $112 off the list price. Buy Now at Aukey
- RGB lighting
- up to 330-lbs. load-bearing capacity
- headphone hook
- cup holder
Apply coupon code "40OUI6KA" for a savings of $128. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Walnut.
- Sold by Linsy Home via Amazon.
- 2 memory presets
- measures 55" x 34"
- 176-lbs. weight capacity
- height adjustable from 27" to 45"
- Model: LS260V5-A
That's the best price we've seen at $5 under our mention from last week, and a current low by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- In White.
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
Clip the coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "15VKHYER" for a savings of $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Black.
- Sold by Verona Sky via Amazon.
- 51x19x30"
- metal frame
Apply coupon code "GET30" for additional savings on desks, monitor mounts, surge protectors, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Workstream by Monoprice WFH Single Motor Sit-Stand Desk with Top in Black for $186 after coupon ($94 off).
Shop and save on power adapters, USB hubs, cables, and more. Plus, take an extra 20% off with coupon code "EXTRA20ME". Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this sale ship free, and most of the rest bag free shipping on orders of $39 or more; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
- Pictured is the Monoprice Mobile Series USB-C to 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub Adapter for $10.07 after code (a low by $3).
Save on a variety of items including audio equipment, cell phone accessories, networking cables, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Most items in this selection ship free; otherwise shipping starts at $3.99.
Stock up and save on electronics basics, including cables and chargers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured are the Monoprice BT-500ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $59.99 ($10 off).
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this deal. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Plus, the code also unlocks free shipping, saving a further $11.99. Buy Now at Monoprice
- resists tearing
- measures 21.7" x 36.2"
Apply coupon code "GET30" for the best price we could find by at least $40, outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- Available in Black at this price.
- for Monoprice electric motorized & manual crank sit‑stand desk frames
- Model: 33085
Apply coupon code "GET30" to get this for the best price we could find by $5 outside of other Monoprice storefronts. Buy Now at Monoprice
- 3 angle settings
- folds flat when not in use
- fits laptops with up to 15" screens
- Model: 33813
Apply coupon code "GET30" to save $15 and get the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Monoprice
- plug & play
- 70° viewing angle
- built-in microphone
- built-in tripod mount
- 2592x1944 @30Hz (5MP) video quality
- built-in LED ring light w/ 3 brightness levels
- Model: 143016
