Workstream by Monoprice Electric Sit-Stand Pedestal Desk for $105
Monoprice
Workstream by Monoprice Electric Sit-Stand Pedestal Desk
$105 $200
free shipping

Apply coupon code "GET30" for a savings of $167, factoring in the additional $72 savings from the free shipping. Buy Now at Monoprice

Features
  • electric height adjustment from 25.2" to 51.2"
  • 3 memory presets
  • Model: 36079
  • Code "GET30"
  • Expires 8/21/2021
