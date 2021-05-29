Vizio 36" 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar System for $128
New
Walmart · 58 mins ago
Vizio 36" 2.1-Ch. Sound Bar System
$128 $148
free shipping

That's a savings of $20 off list and about $12 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Prices may vary by ZIP.
Features
  • DTS Virtual:X sound enhancement
  • 3 total speakers
  • Bluetooth
  • Energy Star-Certified
  • Model: SB3621n-H8
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Soundbars Walmart Vizio
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Walmart 13% -- $128 Buy Now