The holidays are coming, and odds are you'll need to cook and travel. Well, since this cooker doesn't require any electricity (it cooks food automatically using heat accumulated inside), you can do both simultaneously! And since it's a low by $6, you'll be saving money as well as time. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Newegg via eBay.
- "heat-retention" cooking process & keep warm feature
- removable inner stainless steel cooking pot
- 2 carry handles
- Model: TXM-70XL
Published 33 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Apply code "TREAT20" to make these items $10. For further comparison, if you needed to kit out your whole kitchen and bought all 12, that'd be a savings of $200 after factoring in the Kohl's Cash. (And free shipping!) Buy Now at Kohl's
- Pictured is the
Toastmaster 1.5-Cup Mini ChopperToastmaster Mini Waffle Maker.
- You'll receive $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed November 2 through November 10.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $75 or more).
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's expected back in stock on November
1320, but can be ordered at this price now.
- shatterproof
- reusable stainless steel filter
- 100% BPA free and dishwasher safe
- Model: K11872-10US
Apply coupon code "TREAT20" to save on over 100 small appliance items, including brands such as Cuisinart, Instant Pot, Keurig, and more. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Orders over $75 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
- Earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 spent. (It can be redeemed online or in-store from November 2 through November 10.)
That's the lowest price we could find by $180 and is tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Empire Red pictured).
- 10 speeds
- 5-quart stainless steel bowl with handle
- power hub fits over 10 optional attachments (not included)
- includes flat beater, Powerknead spiral dough hook, and stainless steel wire whip
- Model: KV25G0X
That's a $4 drop from September, $28 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black White (pictured) or Blue/White.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on a wide selection of items, from small fittings to generators and power tools in a variety of conditions. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of vendors via eBay
- Warranties (where relevant) can be found on individual product pages.
You'd pay $108 more at Home Depot for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- 2 speeds
- up to 350 PSI Max Water Flow Rate of 0.92 GPM
- rechargeable 20V max Lithium Power Share battery
- Model: WG630
